Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $609.06 and last traded at $611.60. 903,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,763,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $619.69.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $725.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $665.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.79.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $139.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $637.67 and a 200-day moving average of $550.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forbes J M & Co. LLP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $250,000. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 2,677 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 7,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uhlmann Price Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

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Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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