Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Avery Dennison (AVY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY):

4/15/2026 – Avery Dennison had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $233.00 to $223.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2026 – Avery Dennison had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $201.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/10/2026 – Avery Dennison had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $226.00 to $222.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – Avery Dennison is now covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2026 – Avery Dennison had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Mitchell R. Butier sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $2,229,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 198,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,982,210.50. This represents a 6.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.95, for a total transaction of $223,050.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,104.60. The trade was a 13.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 34,156 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) is a global materials science and manufacturing company specializing in labeling and packaging solutions. The company develops pressure-sensitive materials, tags and labels, and adhesive technologies that help brands and businesses enhance product identification, branding and supply-chain performance. Avery Dennison’s offerings range from industrial and retail labeling to high-performance tapes, films and graphics materials used across multiple end markets.

The company operates through several key segments, including Label and Graphic Materials, which supplies pressure-sensitive materials for consumer goods; Retail Branding and Information Solutions, offering apparel tags, RFID inlays and digital product identification; Pressure-Sensitive Materials, providing specialty tapes and adhesives; and RF Technologies, focused on advanced RFID and IoT labeling solutions.

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