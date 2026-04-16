Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,030,904 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 1,409,491 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,635 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Stock Performance

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund has a 1-year low of $20.49 and a 1-year high of $29.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.08.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBC. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 555.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Company Profile

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world. The bank competes to be the leading global provider of financial solutions for demanding clients creating exceptional value for its shareholders and people

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