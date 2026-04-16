Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Trading Down 12.9% – Time to Sell?

Alstom ADR (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Free Report) dropped 12.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.24 and last traded at $2.29. Approximately 853,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 585,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALSMY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Alstom from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alstom
Alstom Price Performance
About Alstom
Alstom is a global leader in the transportation sector, specializing in the design, manufacture and delivery of rail infrastructure, rolling stock and signaling systems. The company’s portfolio includes high-speed trains, regional and commuter trains, metros, trams and e-buses, as well as digital mobility solutions for railway networks. In addition to new equipment, Alstom offers a comprehensive suite of services ranging from maintenance and modernization to spare parts management and on-site support.
Founded in France with roots tracing back to the early 20th century, Alstom has evolved through a series of mergers and acquisitions to become one of the world’s largest rail transport equipment suppliers.
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