Comparing ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)

ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) and USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.2% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.5% of ARS Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of USANA Health Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares ARS Pharmaceuticals and USANA Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARS Pharmaceuticals -203.25% -100.29% -51.09% USANA Health Sciences 1.16% 6.75% 4.86%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARS Pharmaceuticals 1 1 3 0 2.40 USANA Health Sciences 1 0 0 1 2.50

This is a summary of recent recommendations for ARS Pharmaceuticals and USANA Health Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ARS Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 245.69%. Given ARS Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ARS Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than USANA Health Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

ARS Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, USANA Health Sciences has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ARS Pharmaceuticals and USANA Health Sciences”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARS Pharmaceuticals $84.28 million 9.63 -$171.30 million ($1.75) -4.67 USANA Health Sciences $925.26 million 0.38 $10.76 million $0.55 34.59

USANA Health Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than ARS Pharmaceuticals. ARS Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USANA Health Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

USANA Health Sciences beats ARS Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers. ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About USANA Health Sciences

(Get Free Report)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products. It also provides Celavive, a skin care regimen for various skin care types and ethnicities; and other products for prenatal, infant, and young child age groups. In addition, the company offers materials and online tools to assist associates in building their businesses, as well as in marketing products. It offers its products through retail stores and online. The company has a research collaboration agreement with Beijing University of Chinese Medicine; and National Sports Training Bureau. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

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