Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Noel Bertram Watson Sells 2,000 Shares

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 38,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,180. This represents a 4.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
Affirm Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.28. 4,880,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,308,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 11.41. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $100.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $64.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 3.63.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Affirm had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Affirm
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on AFRM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on AFRM
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc is a financial technology company that provides point-of-sale consumer lending and payments solutions for online and in-store purchases. Its core product is a buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) platform that enables consumers to split purchases into fixed, transparent installment loans with no hidden fees. Affirm offers a range of financing options through merchant integrations, a consumer-facing mobile app and virtual card capabilities, and tools for merchants to offer alternative payment methods at checkout.
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