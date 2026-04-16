Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Trading Down 1% – Should You Sell?

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.4690. 15,856,609 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 28,083,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDE. Weiss Ratings downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 21st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets raised Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining Stock Down 1.0%

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $674.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.70 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.31%.Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDE. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc is a publicly traded precious metals mining company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. The company specializes in the exploration, development and production of silver and gold deposits, with a focus on high-grade underground and open-pit operations. Through a combination of operating mines and advanced exploration projects, Coeur Mining seeks to deliver consistent production of silver and gold bullion while maintaining industry standards for safety, environmental stewardship and cost management.

Coeur Mining’s portfolio includes five principal operating mines and several exploration projects across North America and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.