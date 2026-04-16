Insider Selling: Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Insider Sells 17,396 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) insider Bertrand Loy sold 17,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $2,439,267.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 227,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,903,835.94. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bertrand Loy also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, February 25th, Bertrand Loy sold 50,322 shares of Entegris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $6,914,746.02.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Bertrand Loy sold 59,516 shares of Entegris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $8,269,748.20.

On Monday, February 2nd, Bertrand Loy sold 65,250 shares of Entegris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.61, for a total transaction of $7,804,552.50.

Entegris Stock Down 0.8%

NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834,701. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 88.26, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.32. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.72 and a twelve month high of $142.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.04 million. Entegris had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Entegris has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.780 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ENTG shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Entegris

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Entegris by 95.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Entegris by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 138.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 128,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 74,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,682,000 after acquiring an additional 424,812 shares during the last quarter.

About Entegris

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Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

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