Short Interest in Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY) Rises By 43.4%

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 29,437 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the March 15th total of 20,522 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,455 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Oppenheimer Trading Down 1.1%

Oppenheimer stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $112.85. The company had a trading volume of 78,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,375. Oppenheimer has a 52 week low of $54.98 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.14.

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Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.06%.The company had revenue of $472.63 million for the quarter.

Oppenheimer Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.52%.

In other Oppenheimer news, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $423,700.91. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,448.59. This represents a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oppenheimer

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 2.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 426,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 17.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,115,000 after acquiring an additional 44,145 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 41,485 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Oppenheimer by 18.0% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 112,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after acquiring an additional 17,122 shares during the period. 32.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on OPY. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Oppenheimer in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut Oppenheimer to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oppenheimer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer Company Profile

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Oppenheimer & Co Inc is a full-service investment bank and wealth management firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in the mid-20th century, the company provides a broad array of financial services to individual, institutional and corporate clients. Its core competencies include equity and fixed-income research, institutional sales and trading, underwriting and merger-and-acquisition advisory.

In the wealth management segment, Oppenheimer offers tailored investment solutions, comprehensive financial planning and retirement strategies.

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