Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 872,487 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the March 15th total of 600,829 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,171 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Chunghwa Telecom in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Chunghwa Telecom Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHT traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.47. 153,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.39. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $47.03.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 9.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chunghwa Telecom will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chunghwa Telecom

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 516,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 40,198 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 20.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 380,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 63,523 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 12.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 371,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after buying an additional 41,823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 368,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,362,000 after buying an additional 148,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after buying an additional 28,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. is the largest integrated telecommunications service provider in Taiwan, serving both consumer and enterprise customers across the island and through international telecommunications links. The company offers a full range of voice, data and multimedia services and operates as the incumbent fixed-line operator while also competing in mobile, broadband and enterprise markets. Its network footprint and traffic interchange capabilities support domestic communications and cross-border connectivity for carriers and multinational businesses.

Chunghwa Telecom’s product and service portfolio includes fixed-line telephony, mobile services (including 4G and 5G wireless access), broadband internet (DSL and fiber-to-the-home), and IPTV.

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