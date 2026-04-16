Hempalta (CVE:HEMP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Hempalta Corp. (CVE:HEMP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 122888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Hempalta Trading Up 33.3%

The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.19.

Hempalta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hempalta Corp., an agricultural cleantech company, produces and processes industrial hemp in North America. It manufactures products using a process known as HempTrain that enables to produce a range of hemp-based commercial and consumer products. The company also engages in the hemp carbon credit market. The company was formerly known as Trail Blazing Ventures Ltd and changed its name to Hempalta Corp. in March 2024. Hempalta Corp. is based in Calgary, Canada.

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