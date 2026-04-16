Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Shares Down 6.5% – What’s Next?

Nissan Chemical Corporation Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.7575 and last traded at $38.7575. 290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut Nissan Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

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Nissan Chemical Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $424.19 million during the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 17.07%.

Nissan Chemical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nissan Chemical Corporation, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker OTCMKTS:NNCHY, is a Japanese specialty chemical company with roots dating back to the late 19th century. Originating in 1887 as Tsurumi Chemical Works, the company was established by Jokichi Takamine following his isolation of adrenaline. Over the decades, Nissan Chemical has evolved into a diversified group that leverages its long-standing expertise in organic chemistry and materials science.

The company operates through multiple business segments, including performance materials, life science products and agrochemicals.

Further Reading

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