Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading Down 2.1% – Time to Sell?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) was down 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $215.40 and last traded at $219.28. Approximately 7,060,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 7,245,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.93.

Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Boeing is accelerating factory hiring — ~100–140 production workers per week — to support higher 737 production rates, replace retirees and staff a new MAX line; that supports revenue and delivery capacity over 2026. Read More.

Boeing is accelerating factory hiring — ~100–140 production workers per week — to support higher 737 production rates, replace retirees and staff a new MAX line; that supports revenue and delivery capacity over 2026. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Boeing (with Millennium Space Systems) unveiled a new mid‑class satellite platform and is expanding satellite production capacity, targeting 26 deliveries in 2026 — a growth avenue outside commercial airframes. This diversifies revenue and supports backlog monetization. Read More.

Boeing (with Millennium Space Systems) unveiled a new mid‑class satellite platform and is expanding satellite production capacity, targeting 26 deliveries in 2026 — a growth avenue outside commercial airframes. This diversifies revenue and supports backlog monetization. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Boeing won a roughly £879m (~$1.19B) UK helicopter support contract for Apaches and Chinooks and also received a $324M US Army Chinook contract — steady defense awards that underpin near‑term revenue and services cash flow. Read More. | Read More.

Boeing won a roughly £879m (~$1.19B) UK helicopter support contract for Apaches and Chinooks and also received a $324M US Army Chinook contract — steady defense awards that underpin near‑term revenue and services cash flow. Read More. | Read More. Positive Sentiment: El Al expanded its 787 order by six jets — a commercial booking that supports long‑term backlog and future delivery revenue. Read More.

El Al expanded its 787 order by six jets — a commercial booking that supports long‑term backlog and future delivery revenue. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and previews flag a likely Q1 EPS decline versus year‑ago results; Boeing reports Q1 on April 22. That sets up earnings‑related volatility but not a definitive directional catalyst until results and guidance are released. Read More.

Analysts and previews flag a likely Q1 EPS decline versus year‑ago results; Boeing reports Q1 on April 22. That sets up earnings‑related volatility but not a definitive directional catalyst until results and guidance are released. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Investors are focused on near‑term delivery timing after Boeing disclosed Q1 deliveries and reports of paused/slow 737 MAX handovers to perform rework following wiring damage on some undelivered aircraft — any shipment slip compresses near‑term revenue and cash flow. Read More.

Investors are focused on near‑term delivery timing after Boeing disclosed Q1 deliveries and reports of paused/slow 737 MAX handovers to perform rework following wiring damage on some undelivered aircraft — any shipment slip compresses near‑term revenue and cash flow. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Political/contract risk on the CH‑47F Block II: Boeing is pressing the Army for a formal commitment while lawmakers voice concern about the program’s future — program uncertainty could affect defense backlog timing or contract terms. Read More.

Political/contract risk on the CH‑47F Block II: Boeing is pressing the Army for a formal commitment while lawmakers voice concern about the program’s future — program uncertainty could affect defense backlog timing or contract terms. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market positioning ahead of Q1 and mixed flows in industrials have amplified downside pressure despite wins; some traders are trimming into news and awaiting clearer delivery/earnings data. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Boeing from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $290.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Boeing from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.48.

Boeing Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $172.21 billion, a PE ratio of 109.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aircraft producer reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $10.32. The company had revenue of $23.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.41 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.90) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 2,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total value of $644,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,300. The trade was a 18.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ann M. Schmidt sold 6,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.37, for a total value of $1,528,606.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,825.86. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 21,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,980,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Boeing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $15,413,227,000 after buying an additional 3,460,021 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,252,450 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $489,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,909 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,907,876 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $840,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,074 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Boeing by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,953,087 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $858,294,000 after purchasing an additional 942,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $192,734,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

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Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing’s principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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