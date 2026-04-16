Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI) Short Interest Up 44.4% in March

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 87,884 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the March 15th total of 60,861 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,718 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 530.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $238,000.

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Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Performance

JSI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.88. 153,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,255. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.46 and a 52-week high of $53.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.14.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%.

(Get Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

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