John Anthony Dibella II Sells 1,000 Shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) CRO John Anthony Dibella II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $13,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 89,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,801.80. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.

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Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Simulations Plus had a negative net margin of 77.96% and a positive return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 3,729.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 343.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLP. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

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Simulations Plus Company Profile

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Simulations Plus, Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) specializes in advanced modeling and simulation software tailored to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and chemical industries. The company’s flagship products include ADMET Predictor, a quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) tool for predicting absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion and toxicity properties, and GastroPlus, a physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling platform for simulating drug absorption and pharmacokinetics.

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