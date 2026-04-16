John Anthony Dibella II Sells 1,000 Shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) CRO John Anthony Dibella II sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $13,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 89,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,801.80. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
Simulations Plus Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45.
Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Simulations Plus had a negative net margin of 77.96% and a positive return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $24.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on SLP. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Simulations Plus from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.
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Simulations Plus Company Profile
Simulations Plus, Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) specializes in advanced modeling and simulation software tailored to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and chemical industries. The company’s flagship products include ADMET Predictor, a quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) tool for predicting absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion and toxicity properties, and GastroPlus, a physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling platform for simulating drug absorption and pharmacokinetics.
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