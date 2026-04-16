Alliant Energy Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.535 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Alliant Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Alliant Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 62.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Alliant Energy to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

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Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.77. 2,130,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,259. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.61. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $74.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.11 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy’s core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

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