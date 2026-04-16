Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Boston Scientific (BSX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 4/15/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $92.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $115.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $94.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2026 – Boston Scientific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/30/2026 – Boston Scientific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down from $97.00.
- 3/30/2026 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/28/2026 – Boston Scientific was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “buy” to “hold”.
- 3/27/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $98.00 to $93.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $110.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/20/2026 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/18/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $95.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/17/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $120.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2026 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 3/14/2026 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from “hold” to “buy”.
- 3/11/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $102.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2026 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by Argus to “strong-buy”.
- 2/17/2026 – Boston Scientific had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $112.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 160,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.49, for a total value of $15,042,634.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,411,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,983,105.15. This represents a 10.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Boston Scientific’s activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.
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