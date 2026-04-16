enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,145,907 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the March 15th total of 922,661 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,661 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

enGene Trading Up 3.7%

ENGN traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.05. 263,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,473. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. enGene has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of -0.06.

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enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that enGene will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ENGN shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of enGene in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of enGene in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of enGene in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Friday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of enGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, enGene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on enGene

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in enGene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in enGene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in enGene by 383.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of enGene in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

enGene Company Profile

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enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin. The company was founded in 2023 and is based in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

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