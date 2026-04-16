Short Interest in Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declines By 34.3%

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,128 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the March 15th total of 6,284 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,653 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Global Total Return Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGO. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,075,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 214,332 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 55,053 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $538,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 57,277 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 27,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter.

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Calamos Global Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of CGO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.57. 9,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,527. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Global Total Return Fund, Inc (NASDAQ: CGO) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Calamos Investments, and pursues a flexible, multi‐asset strategy designed to adapt to changing market environments. Its objective is to deliver competitive risk‐adjusted returns over full market cycles by blending growth and income opportunities within a single vehicle.

The fund invests in a globally diversified portfolio of equity and debt securities, including common stocks, convertible securities and high‐yield corporate bonds.

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