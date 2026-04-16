Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.40 and last traded at $41.39, with a volume of 406708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.98.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.09.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Group Core Equity ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 234.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

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