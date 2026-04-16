Investors Buy Large Volume of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 29,080 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 136% compared to the typical volume of 12,326 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5%

RSP stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $200.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,802,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,100,865. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $157.71 and a 52 week high of $205.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

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