Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 72,035 put options on the company. This is an increase of 476% compared to the average daily volume of 12,501 put options.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.64. 9,802,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,100,865. The company has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $197.95 and a 200 day moving average of $194.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $157.71 and a 12-month high of $205.24.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Aviso Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 61.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

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