Lakeland Industries Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) said fiscal 2026 delivered double-digit sales growth and continued momentum in its fire services platform, but profitability fell short of management’s expectations amid cost volatility, manufacturing underutilization, and execution challenges in planning and pricing.

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On the company’s fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2026 earnings call, President, CEO and Executive Chairman James M. Jenkins said net sales rose $25.4 million, or 15.2%, to $192.6 million for the year, driven by “continued strength in fire services.” Fourth-quarter net sales were $45.8 million, down $0.8 million, or 1.7% from the prior-year period.

Profitability pressured by mix, costs, and underutilization

While Lakeland posted top-line growth, executives emphasized that earnings did not keep pace. Jenkins said results were “below our expectations,” adding, “We view this as an execution issue, not a demand issue.” He cited “freight inflation, raw material pressure, tariffs, and certification timing delays” as factors that “exposed weaknesses in our planning and pricing response that we are actively addressing.”

Chief Financial Officer Roger D. Shannon (introduced earlier in the call as having been named CFO in February 2026 after serving as interim CFO since December 2025) reported that adjusted gross margin fell to 33.5% in the fourth quarter from 42.4% a year earlier. For the full year, adjusted gross margin was 34.4% versus 42.5% in fiscal 2025.

Shannon attributed the gross margin decline to several factors:

Product mix shift as fire services grew to about 49% of revenue, with acquired fire businesses initially carrying lower margin profiles than legacy industrial lines.

as fire services grew to about 49% of revenue, with acquired fire businesses initially carrying lower margin profiles than legacy industrial lines. Manufacturing underutilization in Mexico and Vietnam, with fixed-cost deleverage during a period of below-target output.

in Mexico and Vietnam, with fixed-cost deleverage during a period of below-target output. Raw material, tariffs, freight, and duties that pressured costs throughout the year.

that pressured costs throughout the year. Execution gaps in production planning.

Adjusted EBITDA excluding FX was $1.3 million in the fourth quarter, down from $6.1 million a year earlier, while full-year adjusted EBITDA excluding FX was $7.2 million, down from $17.4 million in fiscal 2025. Shannon said the “dominant driver” of the decline was gross profit compression, not operating expense growth, noting that adjusted operating expenses excluding FX were $14.0 million in Q4 versus $13.7 million a year ago and declined sequentially across the prior three quarters.

Fire services drives growth as industrial lines show mixed performance

Chief Revenue Officer Barry Phillips said fire services revenue rose 48.6% for the full year to $93.6 million, with fourth-quarter fire revenue up about 2% to $21.7 million. He described the company’s evolution as a “significant transformation,” with the fire segment now representing roughly 49% of total revenue compared with about 21% two years earlier.

Phillips said full-year growth was supported by contributions from Veridian, LHD, Jolly, Pacific Helmets, and the acquisitions of Arizona PPE and California PPE. He added that fire demand is increasing “as certification cycles are completed,” characterizing tender slippage as timing-related rather than structural. He also cited international wins, including follow-on orders from Colombia’s National Fire Department, an order from Malaysia’s Fire and Rescue Department, and a fire equipment tender award from ANAC, Argentina’s National Civil Aviation Administration.

On the industrial side, Chief Commercial Officer, Global Industrials Cameron Stokes said chemical revenue increased $0.3 million in the fourth quarter to $5.0 million, while disposables revenue fell $0.9 million and wovens declined $1.0 million, reflecting “softer performance in the North American industrial markets late in the quarter.” For the full year, Stokes said disposables, chemical, and wovens represented about 49% of total revenue (27%, 11%, and 11%, respectively).

Stokes added that competitors “generally have not responded with meaningful price action to date,” while “fuel and logistics instability has become a more relevant variable across the market than tariff uncertainty.” He also noted seasonality, saying industrial demand tends to peak in the spring due to scheduled maintenance shutdowns in sectors such as nuclear, oil and gas, and chemicals.

Certifications, portfolio simplification, and service expansion

Management repeatedly pointed to product certification progress as a commercial catalyst. Jenkins said Lakeland achieved “numerous NFPA 1970 2025 certifications” across brands including Lakeland structural turnout and proximity gear, Veridian gloves and particulate blocking hoods, Jolly boots, and Pacific Helmets, enabling customers to order a complete head-to-toe certified range. Phillips called the certifications a “commercial unlock,” with Lakeland planning to showcase the portfolio at FDIC 2026, while the company also highlighted an upcoming presence at INTERSCHUTZ 2026 in June.

After fiscal year-end, Lakeland completed the divestiture of its HPFR and HiViz product lines to National Safety Apparel, generating approximately $14 million of cash proceeds. Stokes said the divestiture “meaningfully simplifies the industrial portfolio,” allowing the company to redirect resources toward “higher-margin, faster-growing opportunities” in chemical, critical environment, and core industrial protective apparel.

On recurring services, Phillips said the company’s ISP decontamination and services business is “growing faster than initially projected.” California PPE’s new Fresno site opened in January 2026, and Phillips said the Denver location is expected to open in summer 2026. In the Q&A, Jenkins set a goal for services revenue to reach $30 million by fiscal 2028 and said he would be “very disappointed if it wasn’t much sooner.” He also indicated Lakeland is evaluating additional greenfield locations and suggested a potential pace of “another 3-5 add-ons” in North America over the next 12 months.

Liquidity, cash flow, and fiscal 2027 outlook

Lakeland ended the year with $12.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and working capital of about $96.5 million, compared with $17.5 million in cash and working capital of about $101.6 million a year earlier, Shannon said. Cash decreased about $5 million year over year, reflecting $15.8 million of operating cash usage and $1.4 million of net investing outflows, partially offset by $12.5 million provided by financing activities.

Shannon said fourth quarter operating cash flow was positive at approximately $1.8 million, while Jenkins said the quarter generated about $2 million of operating cash, calling it a sign of “improved discipline,” cost control, and execution. Inventory was $82.5 million at year-end, down from $87.9 million at the end of the third quarter and “essentially flat” year over year despite 15% revenue growth, which Shannon said reflected progress aligning supply with demand.

Management also discussed financing and covenant matters. Jenkins said the company is working toward a pending ABL facility it expects to close soon, while cautioning there is “no assurance” it will close on that timeline or at all. Shannon said a Bank of America covenant waiver has been secured and management anticipates remaining in covenant throughout fiscal 2027.

For fiscal 2027, Jenkins provided “goalposts” of high single-digit revenue growth and “a clear line of sight to positive cash flow from operations.” In Q&A, Phillips said Lakeland now has “over $130 million in open pipeline” visible through its CRM buildout, with “over $22 million” in higher-probability opportunities. He also described the company’s “open book of orders” as the largest in Lakeland Fire’s history.

About Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Lakeland Industries, Inc (NASDAQ:LAKE) is a global provider of high-performance protective apparel and accessories designed to safeguard workers in industrial, healthcare, laboratory, and emergency response environments. The company’s expertise lies in producing garments that shield against chemical, biological, radiological, and thermal risks, supporting safety protocols in sectors such as oil and gas, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and first responders.

The product portfolio encompasses both single-use and reusable solutions, including chemical protective coveralls, flame-resistant garments, arc flash clothing, medical isolation gowns, and cleanroom suits.

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