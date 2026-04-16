Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,081,635 shares, a drop of 17.1% from the March 15th total of 15,774,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,082,580 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 50,000 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $3,424,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 300,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,552,354.56. This trade represents a 14.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David R. Mcatee II purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.90 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,106 shares of company stock worth $7,539,602. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 367.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 2.5%

ADM traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.62. 3,032,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,921,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.65. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $74.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.03 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 1.34%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.86.

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About Archer Daniels Midland

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Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM’s business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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