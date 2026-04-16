KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Short Interest Update

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 21,667 shares, a decline of 16.6% from the March 15th total of 25,977 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,247 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRBN. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,794,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 203.9% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 155,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 104,172 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 51,757 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $1,154,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,260,000.

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KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,665. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.73. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $36.50.

About KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

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