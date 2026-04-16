IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading 20.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) traded up 20.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.77. 66,658,908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 213% from the average session volume of 21,289,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.76.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on IonQ from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut IonQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IonQ in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 target price on IonQ in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

IonQ Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John W. Raymond sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $93,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 83,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,326.42. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Teuber, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.38 per share, with a total value of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 9,413 shares in the company, valued at $361,270.94. The trade was a 46.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 8,581 shares of company stock worth $316,156 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IonQ

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 4.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 5.5% in the third quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 11.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 117.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service. It also provides contracts associated with the design, development, and construction of specialized quantum computing hardware systems; maintenance and support services; and consulting services related to co-developing algorithms on quantum computing systems.

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