Short Interest in FBS Global Limited (NASDAQ:FBGL) Drops By 16.8%

FBS Global Limited (NASDAQ:FBGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,310,969 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 1,575,811 shares. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 686,563 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBGL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FBS Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FBS Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FBS Global by 202.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 48,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter.

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FBS Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:FBGL traded down $0.00 on Thursday, reaching $0.62. 52,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,327. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76. FBS Global has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of FBS Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Report on FBS Global

About FBS Global

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The predecessor of our principal operating company was incorporated on March 9, 1996 in Singapore under the name Finebuild Systems Pte Ltd. Pursuant to a restructuring that took effect on August 2, 2022, FBS Global Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Success Elite Developments Limited, a company incorporated in BVI, became the ultimate holding company of our current principal operating subsidiary referred to herein as FBS SG. From its beginning as a construction company since 1996, FBS SG has developed into a premier integrated engineering company that provides a full suite of construction and engineering services.

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