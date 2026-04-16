Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,750,777 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 2,108,438 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 438,327 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Jain Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 15.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

KRO traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The stock had a trading volume of 184,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.35. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $4.08 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. Kronos Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -20.83%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc is a leading global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigments, a white pigment widely used in paints, coatings, plastics, paper, and many other industrial and consumer applications. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company markets its products under the “Kronos” brand and has built a reputation for high-quality pigment performance, technical support, and reliable supply. Kronos serves a diverse customer base across coatings manufacturers, plastic compounders, and paper producers, delivering solutions tailored to enhance opacity, color strength, and durability.

In addition to its core TiO₂ offerings, Kronos produces and markets iron oxide pigments and zircon-based specialty chemicals, expanding its portfolio to meet the needs of markets such as construction, ceramics, and glass.

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