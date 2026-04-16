CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW) EVP Don Sullivan Sells 166 Shares

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) EVP Don Sullivan sold 166 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total value of $49,843.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,567 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,707.42. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

CSW Industrials Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of CSW stock traded down $11.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $274.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,756. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $230.45 and a one year high of $338.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.75.

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CSW Industrials (NYSE:CSW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.51). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 12.64%.The company had revenue of $232.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.36 million. Equities research analysts expect that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

CSW Industrials Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSW Industrials

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in CSW Industrials by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on CSW Industrials from $333.00 to $307.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $271.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $302.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $327.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials Company Profile

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CSW Industrials, Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturer that develops and supplies specialty chemical products, performance materials and precision surface solutions. The company’s offerings span a range of end markets including energy, industrial processing, converting and automotive, where its products serve critical functions in production efficiency, equipment maintenance and process enhancement.

In its chemical business, CSW Industrials produces solvent- and water-based formulations such as surfactants, corrosion inhibitors and custom blends used in oilfield exploration and production, metalworking, water treatment and other industrial applications.

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