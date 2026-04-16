Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL) Stock Price Up 19.8% – Here’s What Happened

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL – Get Free Report) rose 19.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.79 and last traded at $2.8150. Approximately 16,454,165 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 35,468,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Keel Infrastructure in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Keel Infrastructure from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keel Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

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Keel Infrastructure Trading Down 3.5%

Keel Infrastructure Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 3.77.

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Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario.

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