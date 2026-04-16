Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Price Up 3.6% – What’s Next?

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) rose 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $333.29 and last traded at $332.82. Approximately 26,748,650 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 33,185,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.31.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

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Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets lift sentiment — several firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/accumulate views, supporting near‑term demand for the stock. Phillip Securities Raises Target

Analyst upgrades and higher targets lift sentiment — several firms raised price targets and reiterated buy/accumulate views, supporting near‑term demand for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Potential Pentagon deal to deploy Gemini in classified settings — talks with the U.S. Department of Defense could open a high‑value, strategic revenue channel and boost Gemini’s credibility for enterprise and government customers. Reuters: Pentagon Talks

Potential Pentagon deal to deploy Gemini in classified settings — talks with the U.S. Department of Defense could open a high‑value, strategic revenue channel and boost Gemini’s credibility for enterprise and government customers. Positive Sentiment: Product innovation — Google announced personalized image generation that links users’ photos to Gemini/Nano Banana, strengthening consumer engagement and expanding AI product monetization paths. CNBC: Gemini Photo Feature

Product innovation — Google announced personalized image generation that links users’ photos to Gemini/Nano Banana, strengthening consumer engagement and expanding AI product monetization paths. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings momentum remains supportive — analysts note Alphabet’s history of beating estimates, which could cushion downside into the next quarterly report. This is an earnings‑cycle tailwind but not a definitive catalyst by itself. Zacks: Earnings Outlook

Earnings momentum remains supportive — analysts note Alphabet’s history of beating estimates, which could cushion downside into the next quarterly report. This is an earnings‑cycle tailwind but not a definitive catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: AI ecosystem moves are mixed for Alphabet — reports that Anthropic may build custom chips favor other vendors (e.g., Broadcom) but could also increase overall demand for cloud/AI services that benefit Google Cloud indirectly. Impact on Alphabet is indirect. MarketBeat: Anthropic Chips

AI ecosystem moves are mixed for Alphabet — reports that Anthropic may build custom chips favor other vendors (e.g., Broadcom) but could also increase overall demand for cloud/AI services that benefit Google Cloud indirectly. Impact on Alphabet is indirect. Neutral Sentiment: Partner ecosystem news (e.g., expanded GitLab tie‑ups with Google Cloud) supports cloud adoption but is incremental versus core search/ad revenue. Watch for revenue contribution over time. Barron’s: GitLab Partnership

Partner ecosystem news (e.g., expanded GitLab tie‑ups with Google Cloud) supports cloud adoption but is incremental versus core search/ad revenue. Watch for revenue contribution over time. Negative Sentiment: EU Digital Markets Act compliance demands — the European Commission outlined measures requiring Google to share search and AI chat data with rivals, a substantial regulatory threat that could weaken search dominance and ad data advantages in Europe. This is the primary near‑term negative driver. TechXplore: EU DMA Details

EU Digital Markets Act compliance demands — the European Commission outlined measures requiring Google to share search and AI chat data with rivals, a substantial regulatory threat that could weaken search dominance and ad data advantages in Europe. This is the primary near‑term negative driver. Negative Sentiment: Further detail on EU probe — regulators want third‑party search engines access to ranking, query, click and view data, which could reduce ad targeting advantages and invite follow‑on enforcement or fines. Monitor regulatory timeline and compliance costs. PYMNTS: EU Order

Further detail on EU probe — regulators want third‑party search engines access to ranking, query, click and view data, which could reduce ad targeting advantages and invite follow‑on enforcement or fines. Monitor regulatory timeline and compliance costs. Negative Sentiment: Ad safety/enforcement questions — Google reported blocking more ads but suspended fewer advertisers, prompting scrutiny about policing effectiveness; any damage to advertiser trust or tougher regulation could hit ad revenue. TechCrunch: Ads Enforcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $397.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.62.

Alphabet Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $306.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.89, for a total value of $10,006,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,642,060 shares in the company, valued at $505,573,853.40. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,091.71. The trade was a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,068,744 shares of company stock worth $104,505,914. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

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Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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