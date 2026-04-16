ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $146.72 and last traded at $149.23. Approximately 18,427,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 22,757,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.64.

ExxonMobil News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ExxonMobil from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Friday, April 10th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered ExxonMobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.20.

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $630.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.93 and a 200-day moving average of $132.23.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $80.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExxonMobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 12th. ExxonMobil’s payout ratio is presently 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 23,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,460 shares of company stock worth $1,687,854 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ExxonMobil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 215,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,342,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 231,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,233 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 306,658 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the period. HORAN Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in ExxonMobil by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in ExxonMobil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 166,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExxonMobil

(Get Free Report)

ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

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