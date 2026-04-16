Adamera Minerals (CVE:ADZ) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Adamera Minerals Corp. (CVE:ADZ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 15000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Adamera Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About Adamera Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Adamera Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for precious metals. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties are the Cooke Mountain, Empire Creek, Buckhorn 2.0, Talisman, and Flaghill located in Washington State, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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