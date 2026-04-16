SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Short Interest Update

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 19,137 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the March 15th total of 13,755 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,866 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SMXWW stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 24,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,748. SMX has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

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SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company, through its subsidiaries, provides solution for authentication and track and trace challenges. Its proprietary marker system embeds a permanent or removable mark on solid, liquid, or gaseous objects or materials. The company's solutions comprise physical or chemical marker system coupled with a reader and connected to a blockchain digital platform for application in process tracing, authentication, and sustainability and circular economics industries.

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