Short Interest in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Decreases By 21.8%

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 13,925 shares, a drop of 21.8% from the March 15th total of 17,799 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,313 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Global Self Storage Price Performance

SELF stock remained flat at $5.36 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The stock has a market cap of $60.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of -0.03.

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Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 million. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 4.34%.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Global Self Storage’s payout ratio is 161.11%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Self Storage in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Global Self Storage

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Self Storage

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SELF. Winmill & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in Global Self Storage by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 586,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 71,907 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Self Storage in the third quarter worth approximately $197,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Crossingbridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global Self Storage by 3,427.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossingbridge Advisors LLC now owns 35,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 34,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Global Self Storage, Inc (NASDAQ: SELF) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties across the United States. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the company focuses on delivering storage solutions tailored to both personal and commercial customers. Since its formation in 2012, Global Self Storage has built a diversified portfolio designed to meet a range of storage needs—from climate-controlled units to vehicle and business storage options.

The company’s primary business activities include the development of new facilities, the strategic acquisition of existing properties and the repositioning of underperforming assets.

Further Reading

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