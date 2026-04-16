BluSky AI (OTCMKTS:BSAI) Shares Down 5.1% – Here’s Why

BluSky AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSAI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.70. 326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

BluSky AI Stock Up 15.4%

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.12.

BluSky AI Company Profile

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Inception Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds interest in the Clavo Rico mine located on the 200-hectare Clavo Rico Concession in southern Honduras. Inception Mining, Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

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