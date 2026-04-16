Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Declines By 30.5%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 148,911 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the March 15th total of 214,196 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,346 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Cocrystal Pharma

In other Cocrystal Pharma news, Director Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,888,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,794,123.45. This trade represents a 2.72% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.14% of the company’s stock.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cocrystal Pharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma stock. T3 Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. T3 Companies LLC owned about 0.38% of Cocrystal Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma Stock Performance

COCP stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.56. The stock had a trading volume of 443,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,773. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. Cocrystal Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $2.67.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cocrystal Pharma will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile

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Cocrystal Pharma, Inc (NASDAQ:COCP) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. Utilizing an integrated structure-guided drug design platform, the company combines x-ray crystallography, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry to identify and optimize small molecule inhibitors targeting key viral enzymes. This approach is intended to accelerate the progression of lead candidates from discovery through preclinical development.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple preclinical programs aimed at treating respiratory and systemic viral infections.

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