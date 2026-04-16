Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Update

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,960 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the March 15th total of 9,154 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,725 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sentage Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:SNTG traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.06. 7,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,283. Sentage has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sentage in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Sentage

(Get Free Report)

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

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