Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Stock Price Down 13% – Should You Sell?

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 13% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 118,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 353,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Emergent Metals Trading Down 13.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.18 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.41.

About Emergent Metals

(Get Free Report)

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, base, and other mineral deposits. The company was formerly known as Emgold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Emergent Metals Corp. in March 2022. Emergent Metals Corp. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

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