UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $328.30, but opened at $301.62. UCB shares last traded at $301.62, with a volume of 1 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, February 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of UCB in a report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UCB in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

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UCB Trading Down 8.1%

UCB Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.20.

(Get Free Report)

UCB SA is a Belgium-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for severe diseases of the immune system and the central nervous system. Founded in 1928 as Union Chimique Belge, the company transitioned from chemicals into pharmaceuticals and biologics and today concentrates its efforts on specialty medicines and research-driven innovation. UCB’s work spans small molecules and biologics, with an emphasis on improving outcomes for patients with chronic and complex conditions.

Key therapeutic areas for UCB include immunology and neurology, where the company markets several well-known products and maintains an active clinical pipeline.

Further Reading

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