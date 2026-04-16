Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Short Interest Up 24.5% in March

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 230,347 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the March 15th total of 185,060 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 143,241 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTHM. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Fathom by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 63,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fathom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fathom by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 32,569 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fathom in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

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Fathom Stock Performance

Shares of FTHM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 166,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. Fathom has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fathom ( NASDAQ:FTHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 49.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fathom will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fathom in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Fathom in a report on Monday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FTHM

Fathom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services. The Mortgage segment offers residential loan origination and underwriting services. The Technology segment provides Software as a Service solutions and data mining for third party customers.

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