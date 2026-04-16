Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Trading Down 5.4% – Here’s What Happened

Sino Land Co. (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.52. 193 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sino Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Sino Land Stock Up 5.3%

Sino Land Company Profile

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.15.

(Get Free Report)

Sino Land Company Limited is a Hong Kong–based property developer and a core member of the privately held Sino Group, which was founded in 1971. The company is publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and its American Depositary Receipt trades on the OTC market under the symbol SNLAY. Over several decades, Sino Land has established itself as one of the city’s leading real estate firms, leveraging the resources and development experience of its parent group.

The company’s primary activities encompass property development, investment and asset management across a diverse portfolio of residential, office, retail and industrial projects.

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