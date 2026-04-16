Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 453 and last traded at GBX 413, with a volume of 638960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 440.

Impax Environmental Markets Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 422.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 410.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £825.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 1.23.

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Impax Environmental Markets (LON:IEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported GBX 4.94 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of GBX 1,526 million during the quarter. Impax Environmental Markets had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 64.49%.

Impax Environmental Markets Company Profile

The Company’s objective is to enable investors to benefit from growth in the markets for cleaner or more efficient delivery of basic services of energy, water and waste. Investments are made predominantly in quoted companies which provide, utilise, implement or advise upon technology-based systems, products or services in environmental markets, particularly those of alternative energy and energy efficiency, water treatment and pollution control, and waste technology and resource management (which includes sustainable food, agriculture and forestry).

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