MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 38422 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

MediPharm Labs Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$25.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 2.77.

MediPharm Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2015, MediPharm Labs specializes in the development and manufacture of purified, pharmaceutical-quality cannabis concentrates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (API), and advanced derivative products produced in a GMP-certified facility with ISO-standard clean rooms. MediPharm has invested in an expert research-driven team, state-of-the-art technology, advanced purification methodologies, and purpose-built facilities to deliver pure, trusted, precision-dosed cannabinoid products for domestic and international markets.

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