Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ:HPAI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ:HPAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 27,333 shares, a growth of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 21,813 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,164 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Helport AI Stock Down 4.6%

Helport AI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. 60,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,902. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. Helport AI has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $6.77.

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Institutional Trading of Helport AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Helport AI stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Helport AI Limited (NASDAQ:HPAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Helport AI in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Helport AI

Helport AI Company Profile

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Helport AI Ltd. engages in the development of intelligent products, solutions, and a digital platform for customer contact centers. The firm offers AI Assist, a software that provides tailored AI-powered guidance and oversight for contact center interactions and customer experience, with functions including agent assistant, quality assurance (QA) assistant, supervisor assistant, and knowledge base assistant. It also operates Helphub Crowdsourcing Platform, an AI integrated contact center business process outsourcing (BPO) platform that serves both companies providing and seeking BPO services.

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