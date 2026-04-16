Gerdau (GGB) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Gerdau (NYSE: GGB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/13/2026 – Gerdau had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.00 to $5.50. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2026 – Gerdau had its price target raised by UBS Group AG from $4.40 to $4.60. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2026 – Gerdau was upgraded by Itau BBA Securities from “market perform” to “outperform”. They now have a $4.60 price target on the stock.

3/27/2026 – Gerdau had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

3/26/2026 – Gerdau was upgraded by Scotiabank from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.0194 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gerdau news, EVP Marcos Eduardo Fara Wahrhaftig sold 12,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $50,421.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cunha Gustavo Werneck Da sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 138,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,700.80. The trade was a 26.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 208,026 shares of company stock valued at $778,058 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau SA is a Brazilian-based steel producer engaged in the manufacture and distribution of long steel products for the construction, industrial and agricultural sectors. Established in 1901, the company operates an integrated network of electric-arc furnaces and rolling mills, producing reinforcement bars, wire rod, merchant bars and structural shapes. Gerdau’s product portfolio also includes specialty long steel, high-yield reinforcement, rail, beams and steel coils, as well as value-added processing services such as cutting, bending and coating.

The company has expanded its footprint beyond Brazil, with significant operations in North America, South America and a presence in select European markets.

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