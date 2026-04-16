Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 23,974,789 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the March 15th total of 16,512,785 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,219,046 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Key Stories Impacting Delta Air Lines

Here are the key news stories impacting Delta Air Lines this week:

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and premium‑revenue strength — Delta’s April quarter topped estimates and management highlighted strong demand for premium seats and loyalty products, supporting margins and growth expectations; several brokers (including Jefferies and UBS) have raised price targets. Read More. Read More.

Q1 beat and premium‑revenue strength — Delta’s April quarter topped estimates and management highlighted strong demand for premium seats and loyalty products, supporting margins and growth expectations; several brokers (including Jefferies and UBS) have raised price targets. Read More. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Momentum and valuation narrative — retail and sell‑side coverage highlight Delta as an “underrated” winner with strong free cash flow and a rally over the past year, supporting further upside if demand persists. Read More.

Momentum and valuation narrative — retail and sell‑side coverage highlight Delta as an “underrated” winner with strong free cash flow and a rally over the past year, supporting further upside if demand persists. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fuel‑cost tailwinds possible — market commentary (including comments from major asset managers) suggests oil could fall materially if geopolitical tensions ease, which would lower jet‑fuel expense and boost airline margins. Read More.

Fuel‑cost tailwinds possible — market commentary (including comments from major asset managers) suggests oil could fall materially if geopolitical tensions ease, which would lower jet‑fuel expense and boost airline margins. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry M&A chatter — merger rumors between United and American are driving sector rotation; Delta may benefit indirectly as a strong standalone operator, but the story mainly affects peer valuations and sector multiples. Read More.

Industry M&A chatter — merger rumors between United and American are driving sector rotation; Delta may benefit indirectly as a strong standalone operator, but the story mainly affects peer valuations and sector multiples. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Connectivity changes could create ancillary opportunities — reports about changes to sponsored in‑flight Wi‑Fi and potential satellite partnerships point to new ancillary revenue, but timing and scale are uncertain. Read More.

Connectivity changes could create ancillary opportunities — reports about changes to sponsored in‑flight Wi‑Fi and potential satellite partnerships point to new ancillary revenue, but timing and scale are uncertain. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — EVP John Laughter sold 15,000 shares (~$1.07M) in mid‑April and has reduced his overall stake, which can rattle sentiment even if sales are for diversification or liquidity. Read More.

Insider selling — EVP John Laughter sold 15,000 shares (~$1.07M) in mid‑April and has reduced his overall stake, which can rattle sentiment even if sales are for diversification or liquidity. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Scaling back sustainability targets — Bloomberg/MSN report Delta trimmed sustainable aviation fuel and net‑zero goals, a move that may unsettle ESG‑focused investors and could carry reputational/regulatory risk. Read More.

Scaling back sustainability targets — Bloomberg/MSN report Delta trimmed sustainable aviation fuel and net‑zero goals, a move that may unsettle ESG‑focused investors and could carry reputational/regulatory risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Political pressure to cut fares — a lawmaker urged airlines to lower prices if fuel costs fall, which could constrain Delta’s pricing power and ancillary fee revenue if regulators or lawmakers push for fare relief. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 62,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $4,388,215.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,499.02. The trade was a 74.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $7,026,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,363,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,795,856.48. The trade was a 6.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock valued at $27,982,406. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.6%

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DAL traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $70.12. 6,012,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,273,392. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $76.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day moving average is $65.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 6.87%.The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 26th were given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. Bank of America lowered their target price on Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Evercore increased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines is a major U.S.-based global airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance and repair services, and related travel products. Its operations include mainline domestic and international passenger services, a branded regional network operating under the Delta Connection name, dedicated air cargo carriage, and in-house maintenance, repair and overhaul through Delta TechOps. Delta offers a range of cabin products for different customer segments, including premium business-class service on long-haul routes and tiered economy offerings on domestic and international flights, and it markets customer loyalty benefits through the SkyMiles frequent-flyer program.

The carrier operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft from multiple U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.