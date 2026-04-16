Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MRDN) CEO Anthony Brian Goodman Sells 10,000 Shares

Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:MRDN – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Brian Goodman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 541,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,232. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Anthony Brian Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Wednesday, April 15th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 6,900 shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $47,817.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 100 shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $690.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 713 shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $4,919.70.

On Friday, April 10th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 903 shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $6,311.97.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total transaction of $140,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 1,006 shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $6,941.40.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Anthony Brian Goodman sold 248 shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $1,798.00.

Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:MRDN traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $7.00. 10,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,918. Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $26.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $88.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock ( NASDAQ:MRDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($7.09) EPS for the quarter. Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock had a negative return on equity of 87.11% and a negative net margin of 49.16%.The company had revenue of $49.58 million for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on shares of Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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About Meridian Holdings Inc. Common Stock

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Meridian Holdings Inc is engaged in the online gaming and betting business, providing sports betting, online casino, and gaming operations across multiple jurisdictions in Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. The company has three reportable segments: MeridianBet Group, GMAG, and RKings & CFAC. The MeridianBet Group segment includes retail and online sports betting, casinos, and related gaming operations. The GMAG segment focuses on the resale of third-party gaming content, mainly serving customers in the Asia-Pacific region.

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