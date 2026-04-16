First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03, reports. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 30.43%.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

FFIN traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $30.96. 671,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,973. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.50. First Financial Bankshares has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.82.

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First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on First Financial Bankshares

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $349,899.50. The trade was a 9.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sally Pope Davis purchased 1,800 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.52 per share, for a total transaction of $53,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,371 shares in the company, valued at $306,151.92. The trade was a 21.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 21,629 shares of company stock worth $681,060 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Financial Bankshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its primary subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company offers a full suite of banking products and services to individual, small business and commercial clients. With roots dating back to 1863, First Financial has cultivated a strong community banking heritage, combining personalized service with modern financial solutions.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, and wealth management.

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