UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Zacks Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. 106,222 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 206% from the previous session’s volume of 34,726 shares.The stock last traded at $159.45 and had previously closed at $162.2318.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of UCB to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

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UCB Trading Down 3.2%

About UCB

The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.41 and its 200 day moving average is $145.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

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UCB is a global biopharmaceutical company founded in Belgium in 1928, specializing in the discovery and development of therapies for severe diseases in the fields of neurology and immunology. Headquartered in Brussels, UCB leverages nearly a century of scientific expertise to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on chronic conditions such as epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease.

The company’s commercial portfolio includes key branded medicines such as CIMZIA (certolizumab pegol) for inflammatory disorders, VIMPAT (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy, and NEUPRO (rotigotine transdermal system) for Parkinson’s disease and restless legs syndrome.

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